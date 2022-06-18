Farmers Trust Co. Buys 844 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 338.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 265,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,065,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,204,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,112. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

