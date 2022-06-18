Farmers Trust Co. Buys New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,929 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $6,858,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $905,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $723,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.19) to GBX 2,860 ($34.71) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.74) to GBX 2,550 ($30.95) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.74) to GBX 2,551 ($30.96) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.43.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $49.93. 10,816,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,103,699. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.24. The company has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

About Shell (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.