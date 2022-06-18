Farmers Trust Co. Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.7% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,724,059,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $166,275,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,560,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,532 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.81. 15,918,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,417,139. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $139.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.69, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average is $80.31.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

