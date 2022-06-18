Farmers Trust Co. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $809,193,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after purchasing an additional 536,564 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,707,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,352,000 after purchasing an additional 522,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,010,476,000 after purchasing an additional 486,126 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PNC traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.09. 6,732,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,337. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.93. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

