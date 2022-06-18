Farmers Trust Co. Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,403,000 after buying an additional 186,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,368,000 after buying an additional 50,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,246,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,969,000 after acquiring an additional 86,228 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $165,018,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,139,000 after acquiring an additional 203,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

CINF stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $113.97. 1,383,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,419. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

