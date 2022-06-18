Farmers Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 49,310 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,502,465,000 after purchasing an additional 616,798 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,531,000 after purchasing an additional 330,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,105,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $750,781,000 after purchasing an additional 450,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,914,333. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

NEM traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,358,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,325. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

