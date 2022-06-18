Farmers Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Starbucks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

SBUX stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,824,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,947. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.67. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

