Farmers Trust Co. Sells 2,058 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Farmers Trust Co. cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 44,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $46.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,955,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,734,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $56.54.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

