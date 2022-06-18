Farmers Trust Co. Sells 83 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.81.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.
In other news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,821 shares of company stock worth $8,497,215. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Target (Get Rating)
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
