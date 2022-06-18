Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6,912.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after buying an additional 578,014 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,563 shares of company stock worth $182,773. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $48.48 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

