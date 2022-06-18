FC Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

FC Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
Shares of IEFA stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average of $69.03.
