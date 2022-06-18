FC Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 11.4% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. FC Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $26,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,384,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $177.63 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $266.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.19 and its 200-day moving average is $224.99.

