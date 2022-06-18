FC Advisory LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FC Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD opened at $140.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.96 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

