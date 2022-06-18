FC Advisory LLC Invests $287,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

FC Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $548,000. Leo H. Evart Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,625,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,205,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,745,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $70.31 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $82.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.00.

