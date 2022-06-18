FC Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.55 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $108.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

