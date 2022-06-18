FC Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 80,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 14,059 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 84,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $49.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.33. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.07 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.