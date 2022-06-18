FC Advisory LLC Sells 5,341 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

FC Advisory LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after buying an additional 11,324,742 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,007,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,091,000 after buying an additional 3,152,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after buying an additional 1,028,207 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,363,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,389 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

