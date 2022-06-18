Fear NFTs 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.72 Million (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 18th. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 56.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00148068 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.66 or 0.01147108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00096004 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00014016 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

