Feedback (LON:FDBK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.72

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.62 ($0.01). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01), with a volume of 11,411,215 shares.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13.
Feedback Company Profile (LON:FDBK)
