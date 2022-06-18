Feedback (LON:FDBK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.72

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.62 ($0.01). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01), with a volume of 11,411,215 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13.

Feedback Company Profile (LON:FDBK)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a patent-protected software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assists research into all tumour types, and uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung, a software tool for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

