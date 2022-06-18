Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,217 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.57. The company had a trading volume of 173,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,404. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $69.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.66.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.