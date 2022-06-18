Financial Analysis: MariMed (MRMD) versus Its Peers

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) is one of 51 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare MariMed to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MariMed and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $121.46 million $7.22 million 25.96 MariMed Competitors $256.05 million -$63.83 million -7.40

MariMed’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MariMed. MariMed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MariMed and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 MariMed Competitors 150 495 605 26 2.40

MariMed currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 333.53%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 133.03%. Given MariMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MariMed is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of MariMed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 5.70% 20.87% 6.07% MariMed Competitors 1,001.95% -148.62% 145.00%

Volatility and Risk

MariMed has a beta of 3.24, indicating that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed’s competitors have a beta of 1.45, indicating that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MariMed beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

MariMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

