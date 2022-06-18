First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,687,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,441,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after buying an additional 450,546 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

MMM opened at $129.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.79. 3M has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $203.21. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

