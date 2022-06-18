First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA opened at $162.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.36 and a 200-day moving average of $202.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.85 and a 52 week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.82.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

