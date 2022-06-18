First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.07 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.77 and its 200-day moving average is $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $104.81.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $76,013.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,885.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

