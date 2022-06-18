First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 5,618 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 38,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 13,883 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,020,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $2,661,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $2,740,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $190.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.