First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,233 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $562,481,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after buying an additional 3,742,833 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,182,000 after buying an additional 3,127,602 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,033,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,967,000 after buying an additional 1,393,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $482,348,000 after buying an additional 1,368,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of FIS stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.29. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.03%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.09.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.