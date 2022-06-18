First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,799 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 89.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,458,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,401,000 after acquiring an additional 687,072 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $219,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

NYSE HIG opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average is $70.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.18%.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,597 shares of company stock worth $8,980,210. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

