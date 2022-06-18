First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,954 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,507,971,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Walmart by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after buying an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,119,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,769 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of WMT stock opened at $118.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.80. The company has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50.
In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $4,100,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.
About Walmart (Get Rating)
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
