First Financial Bank Trust Division Acquires 226 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Danaher were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $238.60 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.