First Financial Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.47.

Shares of PSX opened at $90.51 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

