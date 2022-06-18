First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $354.04 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $559.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $408.35 and a 200-day moving average of $463.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.