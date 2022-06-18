First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 55.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,028 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $471,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 92,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 69,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.68.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.