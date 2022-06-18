First Financial Bank Trust Division Purchases 17,258 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,258 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $10,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51,600.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $108.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.28. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The firm has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.586 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.95.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

