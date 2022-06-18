First Financial Bank Trust Division Purchases 4,153 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $59.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 63,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

