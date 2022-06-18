First Financial Bank Trust Division Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,323 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 622,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 252,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 152,988 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.19. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $81.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

