First International Bank & Trust Invests $752,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $157.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.61 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The stock has a market cap of $217.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

