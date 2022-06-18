First International Bank & Trust Makes New $237,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $887,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $36.60 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

