First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Down 16.6% in May

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the May 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
DVOL stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.05. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $31.89.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.
