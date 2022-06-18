First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Short Interest Down 16.6% in May

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the May 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVOL. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,401,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 80,168 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 545,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,331,000 after acquiring an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVOL opened at $23.91 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

