First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Up 23.9% in May

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the May 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FNK opened at $39.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.
