First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Up 23.9% in May

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the May 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FNK opened at $39.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,965,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 50.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after buying an additional 203,589 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,083,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 191.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 191,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 125,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after buying an additional 123,379 shares in the last quarter.

