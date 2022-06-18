FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives $173.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.80.

FSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock.

FirstService stock opened at $115.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.70. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $202.78.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. FirstService had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FirstService by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

