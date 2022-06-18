Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

FSI stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.04 million for the quarter. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

