Flow (FLOW) Price Hits $1.28 on Exchanges

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, Flow has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00006690 BTC on exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $37.09 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.96 or 0.02262646 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 60.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00125490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00094497 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00013989 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,373,338,337 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.