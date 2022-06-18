Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.66 billion.

Shares of FLO opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $29.73.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 86.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 250.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 25,904 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $844,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.