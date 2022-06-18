Flux Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges (FLUX)

Flux (FLUX) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Flux coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00002218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a total market cap of $100.74 million and $7.05 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.74 or 0.00305853 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00080910 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00068714 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003408 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Flux

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 236,508,567 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official website is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

