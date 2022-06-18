Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.47

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 18263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.19 million and a PE ratio of 3.69.

Foraco International (TSE:FAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$85.81 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Foraco International SA will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

