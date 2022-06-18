Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.47

Foraco International SA (TSE:FARGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 18263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$173.19 million and a PE ratio of 3.69.

Foraco International (TSE:FARGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$85.81 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Foraco International SA will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Foraco International (TSE:FAR)

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

