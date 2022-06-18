Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.63- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

FWRD stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $85.53. 290,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,180. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.74 and a 200-day moving average of $101.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $466.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.60 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Forward Air by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Forward Air by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

