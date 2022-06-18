Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Forward Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

NASDAQ FORD opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 million, a P/E ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61.

Forward Industries ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forward Industries stock. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 455,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,450,000. Grassi Investment Management owned approximately 4.52% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

