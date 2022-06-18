Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.355 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of FBRT opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $14.21. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 131.32 and a current ratio of 131.32.

FBRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBRT. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

