Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FRHLF. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of FRHLF opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $13.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.0618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

